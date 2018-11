Dunn to send three baseball players to the next level

LOS OLIVOS, Calif. - It was an exciting day at Dunn High School as the Earwigs had three baseball players sign with NCAA Division 1 schools.

Ethan Cloyd, a cather and pitcher, will be attending the University of California, Berkeley.

John San Jule, a centerfielder, will be attending Columbia University.

Brandon Lawrence, a shortstop and pitcher, will be attending the University of Michigan.