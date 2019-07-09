DPLL Juniors and Santa Ynez Pony 12U win championships

Two local teams continue to win AllStar tournaments

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Dos Pueblos Little League Junior Division All-Stars have pulled off the double as they add a Section 1 title to their District 63 championship.

They beat host Thousand Oaks 13-7 to advance to the Southern California State Tournament in Anaheim.

This marks the third time in the past four years that the DPLL Junior Division have won district and section titles.

Meanwhile in Newbury Park, the Santa Ynez Pony 12U captured the SoCal North Region Section. They won in the championship game 7-2.