DPLL Junior All-Stars are back in State Tournament again

DPLL Junior AllStars headed to State Tournament

GOLETA, Calif. - The Dos Pueblos Little League Junior All-Stars are back in a familiar place, the State Tournament.

The 13 and 14 year old boys of summer have won two championship banners and advanced to the Southern California State Tournament in Anaheim.

It marks the third time in four seasons that this all-star division of Dos Pueblos Little League has made it to the State Tournament.

They captured District 63 and Section 1 titles and now will play a 10 team, double-elimination tournament.

The winner advances to the Western Regionals in San Jose.

The DPLL Juniors All-Stars are: Joe Talarico, Luke Varesio, Ryan Speshyock, Arjun Gunda, Kevin Wirtz, Naythan Bojorquez, Kyle Spink, Matteo Calene, Tomas Gil, Fin Silver, Dylan Gesswein, Sasha Holmes and Junior Villanueva. The team is coached by Steve Buratto (manager/head coach), Lee Speshyock, Bill Wagner, Mark Talarico and Ralph Randall.