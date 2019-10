DP beats San Marcos in water polo

GOLETA, Calif. - A big first quarter by Dos Pueblos helped them edge San Marcos 16-13 in a Channel League boys water polo game.

The Chargers led 7-2 after one quarter as they improved to 2-1 in league.

DP was led by senior star Ethan Parrish who had 5 goals while standout Sammy Arshadi added 4 goals.