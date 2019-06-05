Sports

Dos Pueblos has a new boys and girls head water polo coach

The Dos Pueblos Athletic Department announced the hiring of Bryan Snyder as the new boys and girls water polo head coach for the Chargers.

Bryan Synder returns to Santa Barbara after playing water polo at UCSB from 2011-2015.  Most recently, Bryan was the head coach at San Ramon High School in Northern California.  

With over 15 years of playing water polo, Snyder brings significant experience as both a player and a coach. As a player, his experience includes:

·                 2-time All-American at JO's (2010, 2011) 
·                 Member of both Youth National Team (2008-2009) and Senior National B team
·                 Played at Las Lomas HS under Skip Mann (2007-2010)
·                 All Time-career leading goal scorer in Las Lomas HS history with 412 goals
·                 Played water polo at UCSB under Wolf Wigo (2011-2015)
·                 2nd leading scorer on UCSB in 2014

Bryan's coaching experience includes:
·                 Coach-680 Water Polo Club (East Bay) 
·                 Assistant Coach at Las Lomas High School 2017
·                 ODP Youth Age Group Coach 2017-2018
·                 Named Youth Age Group ODP championships Coach of the Tournament 2018
·                 Head Water Polo Coach at San Ramon Valley High School (Danville, CA)


Athletic Director Dan Feldhaus said, "Bryan brings a wealth of experience, both as a player and as a coach to Dos Pueblos, and we are excited to have him leading our boys and girls water polo program.   We have a special group of student-athletes and I am very confident that with Bryan's experience, expertise and passion for water polo, that our boys and girls water polo teams will continue to improve and compete for a Channel League title."

 

Story courtesy of Dos Pueblos High School.

 

