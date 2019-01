Dos Pueblos girls water polo beats San Marcos

GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos girls water polo stayed unbeaten in Channel League play with a 10-7 home win over San Marcos on Thursday afternoon.

San Marcos led 1-0 after one quarter but the Chargers stormed back in the second, scoring six goals en route to a 6-2 halftime lead.

The Royals closed within 8-6 late in the game but could not pull any closer. Dos Pueblos remained atop the Channel League standings.