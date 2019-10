Dons sink Chargers in key league game

GOLETA, Calif. - Dylan Fogg scored a game-high six goals while Santa Barbara limited Dos Pueblos star Ethan Parrish to just one goal as the visiting Dons won 12-9 in a key Channel League boys water polo game.

Santa Barbara improves to 2-0 in league with victories over rivals San Marcos and now DP.

The Chargers are 1-1 in league.