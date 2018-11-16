Sports

Dons rally falls just short in girls basketball vs Ventura

By:

Posted: Nov 15, 2018 11:32 PM PST

Updated: Nov 15, 2018 11:32 PM PST

Dons edged by Ventura

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara scored the final 11 points of the game but they just fell short in a 47-45 loss to Ventura on day 2 of the Gold Coast Tournament in girls high school basketball.

Ventura's Alexis Brady banked in a three-pointer to beat the shot clock to give the Cougars a 47-34 lead with just under four and a half minutes to play.

Ventura never scored again but they escaped to improve to 2-0 on the year.

Santa Barbara was led by Maddie Miller's 15 points as the Dons dropped to 1-1.

