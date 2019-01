Dons beat San Marcos

Santa Barbara, Calif. - Santa Barbara shook off a slow start and beat San Marcos 44-24 to snap a two-game Channel League losing streak.

The Dons are now 3-2 in league while the Royals are 2-3.

Santa Barbara was led freshman Caia Trimble who scored 13 points.

The Dons trailed late in the first quarter 7-2 before finding some offense.