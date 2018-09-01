SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Donny Warrecker is out as head baseball coach at Santa Barbara High School

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 05:57 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 06:16 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara High School confirmed to KEYT Sports today that Donny Warrecker is no longer the head baseball coach of the Dons and that Wes Warrecker will no longer be an assistant coach.

Principal Elise Simmons issued this statement to Sports Director Mike Klan late this afternoon:

"As principal, it is my responsibility to evaluate all of our athletic program's effectiveness, including staffing decisions. I made a scheduling change to SBHS varsity baseball and coach Warrecker will not be in the position as varsity coach this year. This was a personnel decision and it was made carefully and in consideration of all of our student athletes. I recognize the importance of the baseball program to our school and will begin to recruit a new coach next week to ensure the quality of our program."

Donny Warrecker took over as head coach from his dad Fred Warrecker in July of 2015. Fred Warrecker was the head coach at Santa Barbara for 42 years.

KEYT left a message to Donny Warrecker but as of Friday evening he had not returned a message.

