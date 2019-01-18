Davis leads UCSB past UC Davis

Sports

DAVIS, Calif. - Despite UC Santa Barbara's stellar start to the season, the Gauchos haven’t proved yet that they can consistently win on the road. They passed their first road test of conference play on Thursday.

Ar’Mond Davis shot 5-7 from behind the arc and scored a game-high 23 points as UCSB beat UC Davis 69-58 Thursday night for its sixth straight win.

UCSB improved to 3-3 on the road, coming back to take control after trailing 10-0 to start the game. The Gauchos (14-3) are now 3-0 in Big West play.

Devearl Ramsey and Max Heidegger each added nine points, but Davis was the only Gaucho in double figures. Davis also added eight rebounds.

Joe Mooney led the Aggies (4-13) with 14 points off the bench. His three-point play cut the Gauchos' lead to four in the second half, but the Gauchos never trailed down the stretch.

UCSB continues a three-game road swing next Thursday at Cal State Fullerton. UC Davis hosts Cal Poly on Saturday.

