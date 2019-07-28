Sports

Cowboys open training camp in Oxnard without star RB Elliott

TE Jason Witten returns after ending retirement

By:

Posted: Jul 27, 2019 09:48 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 09:48 PM PDT

Cowboys open training camp in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. - The Dallas Cowboys held their first practice of training camp Saturday in Oxnard, with big name missing and another returning to camp after one year of retirement.

Star running back Ezekiel Elliott was again a no-show at camp after not reporting when required to do so Friday morning. Elliott is hoping for a lucrative contract extension with the Cowboys.

Last season's NFL rushing leader has two years remaining on his rookie contract.

The team could fine Elliott $40,000 for each day of camp he misses, but owner Jerry Jones did not specify whether the team will do that. 

Meanwhile, fan favorite and NFL veteran tight end Jason Witten returned to Cowboys training camp after a one-year hiatus. Witten retired after the 2017 season and spent last year as an analyst for ESPN's Monday Night Football.

Thousands of Cowboys fans from around the country packed camp, eager to see the players in action for the first time this year.

During opening ceremonies, Jones and the team presented the city of Oxnard with a check for $10,000. The Cowboys cheerleaders then performed for the crowd before practice began.

