Mutton Busting is always a crowd favorite at Fiesta Rodeo

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Cooper Malloy of Los Alamos beat out twelve other competitors in mutton busting at Friday night's Fiesta Rodeo as part of Old Spanish Days.

Solomon Bodenhamer of Goleta came in second while Brandon Munoz of Goleta fnished third.

The rodeo runs through Sunday afternoon at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.