Central Coast golf fans flock to Pebble Beach to watch U.S. Open Championship

Jun 13, 2019

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. - The U.S. Open Championship is back at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

The major championship is one of the most coveted tournaments in golf and is being played at what is arguably the most iconic and picturesque course in the world.

For fans who have made the trek to the Monterey Peninsula to watch Thursday's First Round in person, it's a perfect combination.

"The scenery, the location, I mean, it just doesn't get any better than that," said Jeff Uhling of Lewiston, Idaho.

The 119th U.S. Open has been played all over the United States, including Pebble Beach.

However, this tournament marks only the sixth time the U.S. Open has been held at this famed location, the last time coming in 2010.

"It's absolutely surreal," said Samia Merza-Philpot of Modesto. "Fantastic. It's just amazing experience. We've been here since Monday and we've been oohing and aahing everywhere because it's amazing."

Not surprisingly, the tournament has attracted fans from across the world, including many from the Central Coast, who made the two-hour-plus drive to see it in person.

"I decided about a year ago that I would try and make as many West Coast or California major sporting events and the first one is the U.S. Open," said Clarence Cabreros of Arroyo Grande.

For many in attendance, they said being at a U.S. Open Championship that is being held at Pebble Beach is a bucket list item.

"It's very special," said AJ Hodgkin of Pismo Beach. "Almost once in a lifetime. To actually be on the course, it's been a dream."

"I've always wanted to come up here and see the course and see some incredible golf and today has been a wonderful day for doing that," said Ryan Huss of Los Osos.

With the U.S. Open being only one of four major golf championships, only the best players in the world are in the field.

"To see some of the players, like Dustin Johnson and his drive. I overheard someone say it was 340 yards," said Hodgkin, referring to Johnson's drive on the 18th hole. "It's almost incomprehensible to see it so far down the fairway."

While the U.S. Open has been played at Pebble Beach before, as well as several other California courses, a lot of fans said they've never before experienced watching a major championship in person.

"First one," said Vik Tiku of San Luis Obipso. "Didn't think I was going to go. A friend texted me earlier this week and said I got tickets and I said, let's make it work and here we are!"

Making the day even better for both fans and players was ideal weather.

While the Monterey Peninsula broiled when temperatures soared into the 90's earlier in the week, Thursday brought overcast conditions and cooler weather.

"Thank goodness," said Huss. "When I saw how hot it was earlier in the week, it was hard to believe it was that hot along the coast and luckily the heat broke today. It's in the mid-60's and it's perfect."

After spending the day on the famed course, many said it was an event they will never forget.

"Wonderful experience and if you ever get the chance, take advantage of it!" Huss said.

The 119th U.S. Open will be played through Sunday.

It will be televised by FOX Sports and can be seen locally on KKFX FOX 11.
 

