Ay selected in ninth round in MLB Draft

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - First Team All-Big West pitcher Bobby Ay was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the ninth round of the Major League Baseball Draft.

Ay was 9-1 this season and had a 3.27 earned run average.

He had 74 strikeouts in over 85 innings.

Ay is the 31st Cal Poly player drafted in the first ten rounds in Larry Lee's 17 seasons as head coach of the Mustangs.