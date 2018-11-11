Cal Poly overpowers Idaho State for Homecoming win

Cal Poly beats Idaho State on Homecoming

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Poly gave the Homecoming crowd a reason to celebrate.

The Mustangs (4-6) were too much for No. 24 Idaho State, running all over the Bengals en route to a 37-14 home victory at Alex G. Spanos Stadium on Saturday.

Joe Protheroe rushed for a career high 260 yards and a touchdown, while setting a school record for most rushing yards in a season.

The Bengals (6-4) saw their two-game win streak snapped.

It was Cal Poly's first win over a ranked opponent in two years. The Mustangs will host Utah State next Saturday in their season finale.