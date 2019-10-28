Cal Poly football loses again as Sacramento State crushes Mustangs

Cal Poly loses to Sacramento State

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Junior running back Elijah Dotson rushed for 176 yards and three touchdowns to lead Nos. 7/8 Sacramento State to a 38-14 victory over Cal Poly on Saturday in a Big Sky Conference football game on Mustang Family Weekend inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium.

Dotson, who carried the ball 19 times, scored on runs of 19, 1 and 30 yards for the Hornets, who remain tied for first place in the Big Sky with Weber State, both with 4-0 marks. Sacramento State is 6-2 overall.

Cal Poly, which fell to 2-6 and 1-4, was held to 202 yards in total offense, including a season-low 116 on the ground.

Sacramento State scored the first 24 points of the game and never looked back. Cal Poly scored twice in the final 22 minutes of the game on touchdown passes from back-up quarterback Jake Jeffrey spanning 43 yards to J.J. Koski and 25 yards to Quentin Harrison.

In addition to Dotson's three scores, the Hornets also reached the end zone on runs of 2 and 5 yards by B.J. Perkinson. Devon Medeiros added a 32-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the first quarter.

Sacramento State accumulated 519 yards in total offense – 348 on the ground and 171 through the air.

Quarterback Kevin Thomson completed 16 of 26 passes for 171 yards and Dotson was his favorite target with five receptions for 50 yards.

Jeffrey connected on five of eight passes in the final 24 minutes of the game for Cal Poly. Koski (pictured at right) and freshman fullback Dusty Frampton each caught a pair of Mustang passes.

For Koski, he raised his career receiving totals to 111 catches for 1,964 yards. He is tied for seventh all-time at Cal Poly in receptions and No. 8 in receiving yards.

Cal Poly's rushing game was led by sophomore fullback Duy Tran-Sampson with 70 yards on 21 carries. Frampton added 41 yards on 11 trips.

Senior safety Kitu Humphrey (pictured at top of page) notched 13 tackles (10 solo), earned his fourth career interception and broke up two other passes for Cal Poly. Junior linebacker Matt Shotwell added nine stops.

Sacramento State's Marcus Hawkins made nine tackles, including one of the Hornets' six sacks.

Cal Poly plays its next Big Sky game Saturday, Nov. 2, at Idaho.

Story courtesy of Cal Poly