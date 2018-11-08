Cal Poly basketball tops Menlo for season-opening win

Cal Poly beats Menlo in season opener

SAN LUIS OBSIPO, Calif. - Cal Poly had not won a season opener in seven years. Senior guard Donovan Fields did his best to change that.

Fields scored a career-high 30 points and fellow senior Marcellus Garrick added 16 as Cal Poly beat Menlo College 82-75 Wednesday night at the Mott Athletics Center in the Mustangs' first game of the season.

Cal Poly opened at home for the first time since 2011, which was also the last time the Mustangs won their season opener.

John Paine led the Oaks with 22 points.

Cal Poly will play next at Arizona on Sunday at 2 p.m.