Booker talks about his high school football days ahead of Hall of Fame induction

Booker reflects on high school football days

OXNARD, Calif. - Lorenzo Booker lived a dream by playing in the National Football League but some of his best memories are from his high school days at St. Bonaventure in Ventura.

Booker will be inducted into the Ventura County Sports Hall of Fame on Sunday, June 2.

He rewrote the California State record books rushing for 8,502 career yards and scoring 137 touchdowns in his three seasons with the Seraphs from 1999-2001.

Booker never lost a high school football game going 42-0 and he was the Gatorade National Player of the Year in 2001.

He went to Florida State and was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the third round of the 2007 NFL Draft. Booker played six seasons in the NFL.

Booker will be inducted into the hall of fame along with Ronney Jenkins, Freddy Keiaho, Troy Dumais and Paul Stankowski.