Bishop Diego's Isaia Morones signs with Buena Vista University

Morones signs with Buena Vista University in Iowa

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Bishop Diego's senior Isaia Morones celebrated his final day of high school by officially signing his Letter of Intent to play football at Buena Vista University in Iowa.

Morones was surrounded by friends and family as he signed at the Creekside Restaurant & Bar in Santa Barbara.

He made several big plays at wide receiver and free safety for the Cardinals over the past two years and helped Bishop Diego win a State title two years ago.

Bishop Diego head coach Tom Crawford said, “Isaia has tremendous potential for the next level. Wonderful hands and a great route runner. We’re excited to see the dimensions he can bring to the Buena Vista program and wish him the best!”

