Bishop Diego football game against Lompoc is Team Cheek Night

Be the Match event at Bishop Diego football game

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It will be a special night at Santa Barbara City College on Friday, August 31 long before Bishop Diego kicks off their high school football game versus Lompoc.

It is Team Cheek Night as fans are encouraged to sign up to be a part of the National Bone Marrow Registry.

The Be the Match Registry will be on hand at SBCC and after fans sign up, swab kits will be mailed to them.

The event is inspired by six-year old Ludreas Peeters who is the son of Bishop Diego Athletic Director Dan Peeters.

Nicknamed Reas, he was diagnosed with leukemia in July of 2017.

Before Friday's contest there will be childhood cancer survivors at the opening coin toss.

For more information visit www.bethematch.org