SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Sports

Bishop Diego football game against Lompoc is Team Cheek Night

By:

Posted: Aug 28, 2018 11:04 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2018 11:04 PM PDT

Be the Match event at Bishop Diego football game

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It will be a special night at Santa Barbara City College on Friday, August 31 long before Bishop Diego kicks off their high school football game versus Lompoc.

It is Team Cheek Night as fans are encouraged to sign up to be a part of the National Bone Marrow Registry.

The Be the Match Registry will be on hand at SBCC and after fans sign up, swab kits will be mailed to them.

The event is inspired by six-year old Ludreas Peeters who is the son of Bishop Diego Athletic Director Dan Peeters.

Nicknamed Reas, he was diagnosed with leukemia in July of 2017.

Before Friday's contest there will be childhood cancer survivors at the opening coin toss.

For more information visit www.bethematch.org

 

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain

Wildfires burn in California
Terray Sylvester/Getty Images

Wildfires burn in California

Notable recalls of 2018
iStock/SeanPavonePhoto﻿

Notable recalls of 2018

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

Labor Day by the numbers
iStock/monkeybusinessimages

Labor Day by the numbers

America's 20 most beard-friendly cities
Johannes Simon/Getty Images

America's 20 most beard-friendly cities

On this day: August 31

On this day: August 31

Celebrity beards
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Celebrity beards

2018 IFA consumer electronics fair
2018 Getty Images

2018 IFA consumer electronics fair

11 things you do that your dog hates
FreeImages.com/Matthew Green

11 things you do that your dog hates

On this day: August 30

On this day: August 30

Ivy League celebrities

Ivy League celebrities

Wisconsin battles heavy rains, flooding
Serendipity Golf Course via WKBT-TV

Wisconsin battles heavy rains, flooding

Trump administration picks, resignations and withdrawals

Trump administration picks, resignations and withdrawals

9 tricks to fall asleep faster
CNN

9 tricks to fall asleep faster

From beauty queen to Hollywood
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

From beauty queen to Hollywood

On this day: August 29

On this day: August 29