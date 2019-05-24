Big West title celebration put on hold as Cal Poly snaps UCSB's 13 game win streak
UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A winning streak continued but not the one that most expected.
Cal Poly handed fourth-ranked UCSB their first shutout loss of the season winning 3-0 as the Mustangs stay alive in the Big West title race.
Santa Barbara had won 13 straight games before Cal Poly beat them for a tenth consecutive time.
The Gauchos now lead the Mustangs by 2 games with two left in the regular season.
Bobby Ay tossed seven innings of 2-hit shutout ball, striking out eight Gauchos as he improved to 9-1 on the season.
UCSB did not get their first hit until the sixth inning.
Tate Samuelson belted a 2-run home run in the first inning off of Jack Dashwood who fell to 9-2 on the season.
The Gauchos lost at home for just the second time in 28 games this year. They are 44-8 on the year overall.
Same two teams on Friday, May 24 at 3pm.