Big West title celebration put on hold as Cal Poly snaps UCSB's 13 game win streak

Mustangs blank UCSB to keep Gauchos from clinching Big West

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A winning streak continued but not the one that most expected.

Cal Poly handed fourth-ranked UCSB their first shutout loss of the season winning 3-0 as the Mustangs stay alive in the Big West title race.

Santa Barbara had won 13 straight games before Cal Poly beat them for a tenth consecutive time.

The Gauchos now lead the Mustangs by 2 games with two left in the regular season.

Bobby Ay tossed seven innings of 2-hit shutout ball, striking out eight Gauchos as he improved to 9-1 on the season.

UCSB did not get their first hit until the sixth inning.

Tate Samuelson belted a 2-run home run in the first inning off of Jack Dashwood who fell to 9-2 on the season.

The Gauchos lost at home for just the second time in 28 games this year. They are 44-8 on the year overall.

Same two teams on Friday, May 24 at 3pm.