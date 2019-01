Chargers beat Cabrillo

Goleta, Calif. - Traling 32-28 with three minutes left in the third quarter, Dos Pueblos went on a 22-0 scoring run and beat Cabrillo 54-46 in a Channel League game.

Jaron Rillie scored a game-high 18 points while Baylor Huyck added 17 as the Chargers improved to 3-2 in league.

Cabrillo was led by Jeremy Hicks who had 16 points but the Conquistadores slipped to 2-3 in league.