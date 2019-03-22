Basketball fans celebrate the start of the NCAA Tournament

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Basketball fans everywhere are celebrating the return of March Madness.

Just after 9 a.m., college basketball's "Big Dance," was back.

"It's the best sports day of the year," said Chris Hay, while watching multiple games at Firestone Grill in San Luis Obispo. "To get the first half of the tournament going today, just back-to-back games all day long. It's going to be fantastic."

Sixteen games Thursday marked the opening round of the tournament that will run for the next two-and-a-half weeks until it culminates with the championship game on April 8.

"Today is the first day of the tournament and we're very excited because there's so many games on," said Steve Wells during his lunch break at Firestone Grill.

"I love watching college basketball," said Mason Bold, sitting just a couple of table over from Wells at Firestone Grill. "It's so exciting. Anything can happen any day."

For places like Firestone Grill, the popular restaurant was packed with basketball fans all day long.

"It's great," said Brian Lopez of Nipomo. "It's something to watch. It's something to cheer about and it's a lot of fun!"

Lopez spent his lunch break with co-workers watching games, while also keeping tabs on a little friendly competition.

"I don't think I ever watched college basketball previously, but the bets and the wagers brought it all home and it made me realize how fun watching basketball can be," Lopez said.

The tournament draws in millions of fans nationwide, many of which only watch college basketball during this time of year.

Many say the appeal of the tournament is universal.

"You never know who's going to win and who's going to lose," said former UC Riverside player Kirby Gordon, who played in the 1970 Division II Final Four. "Anybody can beat anybody on any given night."

Like Gordon, Tyson Aye is more knowledgable about basketball than the normal fan.

As head coach of the Hancock men's team, he watches the games with great interest.

He followed games Thursday at the Santa Maria Buffalo Wild Wings.

"This is what it's all about," said Aye. "It's like Christmas for college basketball coaches."

But whether you are a basketball coach or not, Aye added the tournament offers a little something for everyone.

"You have a lot of teams that people don't know about," said Aye. "A lot of teams that people know about and it's just great basketball."

For most who watch the games, and for many who don't, no Tournament is complete without filling out the ubiquitous bracket.

"It brings everybody in," said Jeff Appel, while at Buffalo Wild Wings in Santa Maria. "People who don't know a whole lot about what's going on, whether you like the school, you're from the school, or just care for the mascot or the uniforms, you can get into it."

The odds of a completing a successful bracket are long. It's estimated the odds of guessing a perfect bracket is 1 in 9.2 quintillion.

Still, it's a favorite past time this time of year, for both hardcore or casual fans.

"Everybody has their own different strategy," said Bold. "Sometimes it's knowing the teams, sometimes it's which mascot is better, but it's always fun to join a league, make a bracket and hope for the best."

Usually, fans see their picks fall by the wayside within a day or two. Bold said that's all part of the experience.

"Making a bracket and hoping for the best, but then getting crushed when some of those upsets just ruin your bracket for the rest of the tournament, but you can never go wrong with March Madness," said Bold.

The NCAA Tournament can be seen on KCOY 12, as well as other cable outlets through April 8.

KCOY will broadcast the Final Four on April 6 and the National Championship game two days later on April 8.