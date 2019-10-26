Annual MUS Jog-a-thon brings excitement and the heat

MUS Jogathon

MONTECITO, Calif. - The high heat couldn't slow down the annual jog-a-thon at Montecito Union School.

Students ran, skipped and walked around the track, raising money for their school.

The kids were supported by their teachers, administrators and parents who also participated in the event.

Montecito Union School has a running club so many of the kids have been gearing up for this jog-a-thon since the beginning of the school year.

Besides plenty of water, the kids also cooled off with popsicles after their run.