Allan Hancock rolls past LA Harbor

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Allan Hancock football continued its spectacular season on Saturday, capping its regular season with an easy 55-14 win over LA Harbor.

It was the eighth straight win for the Bulldogs, who improved to 9-1 on the season. Hancock had already clinched at least a share of a conference championship but now has won the title outright.

The Bulldogs will likely host a bowl game at Righetti High School next Saturday at 6 p.m.