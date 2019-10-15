7 new inductees into SB Athletic Round Table Hall of Fame

SBART adds 7 new members into Hall of Fame

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Hall of Fame added seven new members.

Five athletes were inducted in a ceremony at La Cumbre Country Club in Santa Barbara as well as an outstanding coach and community member.

The 2019 class consists of Mandy Bible (indoor volleyball, San Marcos hs), Dax Holdren (beach volleyball, San Marcos hs), Thalia Munro-Ormsby (water polo, Santa Barbara hs), Sara Ovadia (golf, Dos Pueblos hs), Tim Trigueiro (tennis, Santa Barbara hs), Abe Jahadhmy (soccer coach, San Marcos hs), and Greg Tebbe (community leader, Santa Barbara s).