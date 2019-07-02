Youtube influencer speaks at conference in China despite Hong Kong protests

YouTube creator Rebecca Brand visits China during protests in Hong Kong

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - YouTube influencer Rebecca Brand has seen the Hong Kong protests firsthand.

Brand is a panelist at a tech conference in China and has been warned to take precautions.

She shared iPhone video of protests near her hotel.

The Santa Barbara-based YouTube creator and cooking show host has been sharing her success with people in Asia.

She never thought she would be a witness to the uprising over China's extradition bill.

Brand would like to grow her followers online, but she said many of the people in the audience do not have free access to the social media that her fans may take for granted.

