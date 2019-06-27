Young Democrats host first of many debate watch parties

Viewing parties begin as a crowded field of Democrats debate

GOLETA, Calif. - Santa Barbara Young Democrats opened their homes and backyards for debate watch parties on Wednesday evening.

SBYD president Christian Alonso said it is a chance to expand their outreach to young professionals and newcomers to the area.

During a party in Goleta, Alonso said comments about immigration stood out.

"We are witnessing a very measured debate on topics that are forefront on the country's mind. Right now, this photo just came out of these immigrants in the Rio Grande River."

Bingo cards helped people watching the debate track the topics being talked about.

Early in the evening, SBYD's vice president Melanie Ball said,"I am playing bingo, that's been helping, I'm curious to see how they will discuss the issues at the border."

Other Democrats including Laura Capps watched from home. The former White House speech writer for Bill Clinton watched with her son, a third grader, who knew the names of many of the candidates.

Capps called it an exciting time to be a progressive Democrat.

"How exciting to be a progressive and see these values expressed about humanity and immigration and the candidates all speaking in Spanish tonight and just such empathy for what is happening at the border."

President Trump tweeted "Boring," during talk about immigration.

He may change his mind on day two when Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and seven others take the stage in Miami.

Young Democrats plan to host viewing parties for each debate.

They have been inviting people via social media.

