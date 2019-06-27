News

Young Democrats host first of many debate watch parties

By:

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 11:48 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 11:48 PM PDT

Viewing parties begin as a crowded field of Democrats debate

GOLETA, Calif. - Santa Barbara Young Democrats opened their homes and backyards for debate watch parties on Wednesday evening.

SBYD president Christian Alonso said it is a chance to expand their outreach to young professionals and newcomers to the area.

During a party in Goleta, Alonso said comments about immigration stood out.

"We are witnessing a very measured debate on topics that are forefront on the country's mind. Right now, this photo just came out of these immigrants in the Rio Grande River."

Bingo cards helped people watching the debate track the topics being talked about.

Early in the evening, SBYD's vice president Melanie Ball said,"I am playing bingo, that's been helping, I'm curious to see how they will discuss the issues at the border."

Other Democrats including Laura Capps  watched from home.  The former White House speech writer for Bill Clinton watched with her son, a third grader, who knew the names of many of the candidates.

Capps called it an exciting time to be a progressive Democrat.

"How exciting to be a progressive and see these values expressed about humanity and immigration and the candidates all speaking in Spanish tonight and just such empathy for what is happening at the border."

President Trump tweeted "Boring," during talk about immigration.

He may change his mind on day two when Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and seven others take the stage in Miami.

Young Democrats plan to host viewing parties for each debate.

They have been inviting people via social media.
 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

15 American manners that are rude abroad
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

15 American manners that are rude abroad

On this day: June 26
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: June 26

Top 25 'Parks and Recreation' characters
JB Lacroix/Getty Images

Top 25 'Parks and Recreation' characters

On this day: June 25
Tim Whitby/Getty Images

On this day: June 25

Top 10 British and Irish comedians
Steve Finn/Getty Images

Top 10 British and Irish comedians

Global Beatles Day trivia
I, Corwin via Wikimedia Commons

Global Beatles Day trivia

On this day: June 24
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: June 24

All in the family: Celebrity siblings
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

All in the family: Celebrity siblings

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables
iStock / KingWu

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables

On this day: June 23
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

On this day: June 23

On this day: June 22
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: June 22

Summer's most disgusting health concerns
iStock/.shock

Summer's most disgusting health concerns

On this day: June 21
U.S. Marshals Service via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 21

Celebrities who turned down knighthoods
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for DIFF

Celebrities who turned down knighthoods

Best and worst states to have a baby
Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Best and worst states to have a baby

On this day: June 20
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

On this day: June 20

Top 20 Australian actors of all time
Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for Disney

Top 20 Australian actors of all time