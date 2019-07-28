Yachts race 17 mile course during McNish Classic

Cheerio II and other classic yachts compete in McNish Classic

OXNARD, Calif. - All-wooden yachts set sail off the coast of Oxnard and Ventura on Saturday, July 27, but it wasn't a lazy day; the sailors took part in an annual race.

About 16 sailboats took part in the 42nd annual McNish Classic hosted by the Pacific Corinthian Yacht Club in the Channels Islands Harbor.

Skipper Dick McNish said they named the race after him about two decades ago.

McNish was raised by his grandfather in Santa Barbara where is grandfather ran a gas station.

He learned to work hard at what he loves to do. McNish built homes in RiverRidge and other communities and spent his free time enjoying the peaceful nature of being on the water.

His sailboat Cheerio II was once belonged to actor Errol Flynn.

'This crew, it is a great crew, we have been sailing together for about the last 6 years, and we have been winning races, "said McNish.

Crew member Scott Harrison said,"This is where we get to show our sails here, we bring in the sailboats from San Diego to Santa Barbara. We have had the America replica racing it before, we get Dennis Conner, former America's Cup skipper, racing in our race, so this is home court, we have sunny weather and it is a beautiful day.'

Skipper John Thawley's 25-foot sloop, Senior Advantage won the Strathmore Cup and his weight in champagne.

Paul Scripps' 78 foot ketch Miramar won the best elapsed time.

McNish's Cheerio II came in third in his split rig class.

Cheerio II recently won the One More Time Regatta in Del Rey and won the Newport to Ensenada several times.

For more information about the race visit https://pcyc.org