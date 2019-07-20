Woodmeer Villa gets notices saying their homes could all be sold at public auction

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Federal investigators were seen searching two buildings at the Greka Oil facility. (Ed Zuchelli / KCOY.com)

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Federal investigators were seen searching two buildings at the Greka Oil facility. (Ed Zuchelli / KCOY.com)

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria Woodmeer Villa residents are being served with Trustee Sale notices.

The notices say there will be a public auction of mineral and oil reserves under their homes.

We spoke with a Geologist oil and gas expert to find out if residents could lose their homes in the auction.

"I was worried, worried as heck because my kids were outside too and they had lots of questions as I pulled into our driveway," said Woodmeer Villa resident Jessica Orca.

Questions like is my home being auctioned off, why is this sale of deed on my lawn?

The answer will surprise you.

"The oil or mineral rights have a value beyond the surface rights," said Geologist and gas and oil expert

Charles Katherman.

That means the minerals under the homes are leased or owned by Greka Energy company also know as Cat Canyon Inc. Years ago Greka used the minerals as collateral to get a loan.

"That's what they loaned on and he hasn't been paying the bank back," said Katherman.

Greka leased minerals under 38 different properties.

Valuing around $60 million dollars.

The London bank who holds the mineral leases as collateral wants their money back.

They are auctioning off the mineral leases on August 21st.

"They didn't give anyone 90 days to look into this. Or for any of these homeowners to consult with attorneys or the families to get questions answered. They went straight to posting it on everyone's yard. They didn't handle it properly," said Orca.

But if residents can rest a sure, their homes are safe!

"This has no negative impacts on their rights as homeowners, their homes, or the surfaces their homes sit on in the neighborhood," said Katherman

Experts also say the minerals and oil most likely has no value.

According to them even if its bought, the law says since no drilling refineries have used the oil in 6 months to a year, the leases are not good anyway. But for the properties that are currently active if the value is retained Katherman says homeowners don't need to worry.

"The extraction of oil takes place four to five thousand feet below the surface where there is no impact to surface activity," said Katherman.

Greka has had a difficult past within the gas and oil industry, most recently being raided in December by the EPA and DOJ.

The bottom line is no one's home is getting auctioned, it's just the minerals under it which won't affect peoples ownership or rental rights.