Women sail around the world on famous Maiden racing yacht

Crew is raising awareness about educating girls

By:

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 10:45 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 11:55 PM PDT

Maiden voyage raising awareness about girls and education

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A famous racing yacht that broke barriers three decades ago is visiting the Santa Barbara Harbor.

The Maiden is not racing anymore, but it is raising awareness.

The 58-footer has a double helm that is painted pink in honor of its mission and its all-female crew.

"Anything is Possible" is the motto written on the side of the yacht.

Its claim to fame is its second place finish in the Whitbread Round the World Race with a female crew led by Tracy Edwards in 1989-1990.

Edwards restored the vessel that is going around the world again with skipper Wendy Tuck at the helm

"It is great, we are sailing with an all female crew it's great, it the first time I've sailed with an all female crew so, it 's pretty cool."

They sailed in from Monterey to visit the Santa Barbara Yacht Club and the harbor where the crew has been inspiring young female sailors.

Courtney Koos of Maine is the crew's engineer .

“I think it's good to go back to speak with high school  girls and tell them this is totally a manageable career path."

Koos said your age or gender doesn’t matter if you are passionate about something.

"If you are willing to put the time in, you can do whatever you want.”

The yacht sponsored by King Hussein’s daughter is raising awareness to help girls gain access to education and equality.

“The previous owner Tracy Edwards refurbished her and now we are sailing to raise awarness about the lack of education for girls around the world," said Tuck.

The nine member crew invites four female guests to sail with them along the way.

Fans can follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and eventually see a documentary about their voyage.

They will sail to Marina Del Rey on Tuesday.

For more information visit https://themaidenfactor.org

 

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC.


