Woman found dead in apartment on Santa Barbara's Eastside

Woman found dead in Eastside SB apartment

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After a fatal stabbing on Santa Barbara's Eastside over the weekend, the neighborhood was dealt another tragedy on Tuesday.

A woman was found dead in her apartment around 5 p.m. Tuesday on South Soledad Street between Quinientos Street and Carpinteria Street.

Concerned neighbors up and down the block watched as police investigated the crime scene.

"This is just a mellow, peaceful home," neighbor Diana Ruiz said of her neighborhood.

Santa Barbara Police took a man—described as "person of interest"—into custody when they arrived at the apartment complex. He was questioned at the police station downtown.

Multiple 911 calls came from the apartment complex just before 5 p.m., describing a chaotic scene. Police, however, would not immediately confirm that a murder took place.

"It's unknown how the female became deceased," SBPD Public Engagement Manager Anthony Wagner said. "At this juncture, we're establishing what crime—if any—was committed."

Ruiz says her dad may have witnessed the immediate aftermath of the incident.

"My dad literally left to go jog about 4:40 pm today," she said. "I guess he said he saw someone running out [of the apartment complex]… he really didn't think much of it. But he knew it was not normal."

Minutes later, the block was shut down as a large police presence converged on the complex. About two dozen officers and crime scene investigators were on scene.

"I come out to take out the trash," Ruiz said. "And I see 10 police cars outside. It's crazy because [this area is] a place I grew up in."