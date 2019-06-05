News

Woman found dead in apartment on Santa Barbara's Eastside

Police have not confirmed cause of death

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 11:45 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 11:45 PM PDT

Woman found dead in Eastside SB apartment

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After a fatal stabbing on Santa Barbara's Eastside over the weekend, the neighborhood was dealt another tragedy on Tuesday.

A woman was found dead in her apartment around 5 p.m. Tuesday on South Soledad Street between Quinientos Street and Carpinteria Street.

Concerned neighbors up and down the block watched as police investigated the crime scene.

"This is just a mellow, peaceful home," neighbor Diana Ruiz said of her neighborhood.

Santa Barbara Police took a man—described as "person of interest"—into custody when they arrived at the apartment complex. He was questioned at the police station downtown.

Multiple 911 calls came from the apartment complex just before 5 p.m., describing a chaotic scene. Police, however, would not immediately confirm that a murder took place. 

"It's unknown how the female became deceased," SBPD Public Engagement Manager Anthony Wagner said. "At this juncture, we're establishing what crime—if any—was committed."

Ruiz says her dad may have witnessed the immediate aftermath of the incident.

"My dad literally left to go jog about 4:40 pm today," she said. "I guess he said he saw someone running out [of the apartment complex]… he really didn't think much of it. But he knew it was not normal."

Minutes later, the block was shut down as a large police presence converged on the complex. About two dozen officers and crime scene investigators were on scene.

"I come out to take out the trash," Ruiz said. "And I see 10 police cars outside. It's crazy because [this area is] a place I grew up in."

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

On this day: June 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: June 5

Top 10 jazz artists
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Top 10 jazz artists

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Angelina Jolie through the years
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Angelina Jolie through the years

On this day: June 4
J. Meric/Getty Images

On this day: June 4

Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees

Trump's state visit to UK
Getty Images

Trump's state visit to UK

On this day: June 3
Leon Neal/Getty Images

On this day: June 3

Top 10 men's and women's tennis players
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Top 10 men's and women's tennis players

Best, worst things to buy in June
iStock/Fred-D

Best, worst things to buy in June

On this day: June 2
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

On this day: June 2

On this day: June 1
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 1

America's 11 most endangered historic places 2019
Wikimedia

America's 11 most endangered historic places 2019

On this day: May 31
George De Sota/Getty Images

On this day: May 31

Most 'grizzled' actors working today
Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

Most 'grizzled' actors working today

9 ways to improve your mental health
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

9 ways to improve your mental health

World's most popular theme parks
Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

World's most popular theme parks