Woman bit by police dog during arrest in Ventura County
VENTURA, Calif. - A woman was arrested Monday afternoon after resisting arrest in Ventura.
Ventura Police Department Command Center received a 911 call of a commercial burglary in progress at a business in the 3600 block of Arundell Circle.
A female suspect was reported attempting to break into a business using an axe.
When officers arrived to the scene the suspect fled on foot to a nearby self-storage yard.
Officers searched several trailers inside the yard with the assistance of Ventura police dogs.
A police dog named Miles found the suspect hiding inside a trailer, she refused to come out.
Officers deployed the police dogs on that occasion.
The woman was taken into custody without further incident.
The woman was identified as Sariah Cundiff, 25, a transient in Ventura.
She was transported to Ventura County Medical Center before being arrested for commercial burglary and resisting arrest.
Ventura County Superior Court website shows that Cundiff has a prior conviction in 2018 for possession of a stolen vehicle and in 2017, she had eight convictions for charges of battery on a police officer, burglary, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, under the influence of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, identity theft, petty theft, trespassing and vandalism.