Woman bit by police dog during arrest in Ventura County

Sariah Cundiff , 25. (Ventura County Sheriff's Office)

Sariah Cundiff , 25. (Ventura County Sheriff's Office)

VENTURA, Calif. - A woman was arrested Monday afternoon after resisting arrest in Ventura.

Ventura Police Department Command Center received a 911 call of a commercial burglary in progress at a business in the 3600 block of Arundell Circle.

A female suspect was reported attempting to break into a business using an axe.

When officers arrived to the scene the suspect fled on foot to a nearby self-storage yard.

Officers searched several trailers inside the yard with the assistance of Ventura police dogs.

A police dog named Miles found the suspect hiding inside a trailer, she refused to come out.

Officers deployed the police dogs on that occasion.

The woman was taken into custody without further incident.

The woman was identified as Sariah Cundiff, 25, a transient in Ventura.

She was transported to Ventura County Medical Center before being arrested for commercial burglary and resisting arrest.

Ventura County Superior Court website shows that Cundiff has a prior conviction in 2018 for possession of a stolen vehicle and in 2017, she had eight convictions for charges of battery on a police officer, burglary, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, under the influence of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, identity theft, petty theft, trespassing and vandalism.