Woman bit by police dog during arrest in Ventura County

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 12:44 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 01:35 PM PDT

VENTURA, Calif. - A woman was arrested Monday afternoon after resisting arrest in Ventura. 

Ventura Police Department Command Center received a 911 call of a commercial burglary in progress at a business in the 3600 block of Arundell Circle. 

A female suspect was reported attempting to break into a business using an axe. 

When officers arrived to the scene the suspect fled on foot to a nearby self-storage yard. 

Officers searched several trailers inside the yard with the assistance of Ventura police dogs. 

A police dog named Miles found the suspect hiding inside a trailer, she refused to come out. 

Officers deployed the police dogs on that occasion. 

The woman was taken into custody without further incident. 

The woman was identified as Sariah Cundiff, 25, a transient in Ventura. 

She was transported to Ventura County Medical Center before being arrested for commercial burglary and resisting arrest. 

Ventura County Superior Court website shows that Cundiff has a prior conviction in 2018 for possession of a stolen vehicle and in 2017, she had eight convictions for charges of battery on a police officer, burglary, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, under the influence of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, identity theft, petty theft, trespassing and vandalism. 

