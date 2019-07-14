News

Witnesses and crash survivor speak out after driver crashes car into Isla Vista apartment building

By:

Posted: Jul 13, 2019 07:23 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 07:29 PM PDT

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - The CHP is searching for the driver who slammed his car into an Isla Vista apartment building.

The crash happened Friday around 9:30 p.m. on the 6700 block of Del Playa Drive.

Neighbors watched in horror as the driver of the 2006 Nissan Altima drove erratically through the parking lot, slamming into the wall of an apartment, knocking down a fence, hitting several cars and hitting a pedestrian.

"It was an insane moment. My heart was racing" said Glenn Boswell, who witnessed the incident unfold.

Boswell said the driver became angry when he was asked to leave a party, then jumped in his car and started tearing through the parking lot.

"He was aiming towards people and people were dodging out of the way," Boswell said. "He was definitely trying to hurt somebody."

Tessa Dettlebach, 18, said she was by the driver's car trying to calm him down, when he put the car in reverse, slammed on the gas, dragging her along the ground. She had scratches and bruises on her arm, and was complaining of leg pain.

"I was on the ground, and he backed up and then was coming towards me and I got up and ran," Dettlebach said.

The driver sped off, and ditched the car a few blocks away.

Neighbors Aiden Dugan-Roy and Nick Brenkwitz heard loud noises and rushed over. They quickly discovered that the car had severed a gas line and gas was leaking.

"It sounded like a fire hose going off over here," Dugan-Roy said. "We put our jackets over our faces and came over here and shut it off."

The CHP said the driver is 18-years-old, but won't release his identity pending the investigation. 

No one has been arrested.

Investigators said alcohol may be a factor in the crash.

