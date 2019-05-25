News

West Coast Kustom's car show kicks off for weekend

Posted: May 24, 2019 08:55 PM PDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 12:19 AM PDT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - West Coast Kustom's car show kicked off on Friday night. The annual event will be held at the Santa Maria Fairpark both Saturday and Sunday. 

Engines Roared as owners showed off their shiny prized possessions.

“It's exciting to see the history of the cars,” said Car show participant Alicia Ramirez.

The 38th annual Cruisin Nationals car show brought people near and far who all share a love for cars and the nostalgia that come with oldies but goodies. 

“Everybody is reliving an era that was just really cool to be in.  Everything was bright, vibrant, colorful and fun. That's just what this is all about, fun,” said car show participant Trisha Turner.

The event that brings hundreds of visitors to Santa Maria and showcases over 800 custom-made cars.

“It's a passion it's hard to explain... if it's in your blood, it's in your blood, its one of those things,” said custom car vet Clifford Mattis.

The best part of the event for some is that it brings communities together.  

“Different walks of life, people we always come together with cars man,” said car show participant Scott Coppock. 

One show participant said it was his childhood dream to have get a 1940 Buick Super 8.

“That's all it was cruising up and down and I said one day I'm gonna get me a bomb and I ended up getting one,” said car show participant Rickey Thomas.

The event felt like a time machine transporting not only cars but old school fashions too. 

“It's custom culture, we grew up around it, we love it, we love the lifestyle, the cars, the clothes, everything! It's so much fun,” said car show participant Jessica Dorsett.

Proceeds from some of the winnings will go to Rich Pichette Alzheimer’s Awareness Project. 

Prizes for the winners include dinners, cash and 3 night stays at the Santa Maria Inn. 
Saturday afternoon there will be Hot Rod movies, roller skating, auctions and of course more cars. 

