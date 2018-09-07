SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Weekend Picks for September 8 and 9

By:

Posted: Sep 07, 2018 10:04 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 07, 2018 10:06 AM PDT

Weekend Picks September 8th and 9th

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - SANTA BARBARA POLO & WINE FESTIVAL | SATURDAY  12 - 8 PM| SANTA BARBARA POLO & RACQUET CLUB
Polo, wine and music will all be in one place this Saturday at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club.  The Santa Barbara Polo and Wine Festival kicks off the polo 8-goal series.  Musical guest include ZZ Ward, Booker T. Jones and the California Honeydrops.  Tickets start at $75.
http://sbpoloandwine.com/

SEA GLASS & OCEAN ARTS FESTIVAL | SATURDAY & SUNDAY |EARL WARREN SHOW GROUNDS 
Collectors of sea glass and ocean lovers should head to Earl Warren Show Grounds this weekend.  The Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival is the only one of its kind in southern California. It features handmade, ocean themed art and authentic sea glass jewelry created by dozens of talented artists from across the country.
https://www.santabarbaraseaglassandoceanartsfestival.com/buy-tickets-2017/

TASTE OF THE TOWN | SUNDAY 12 - 3 PM | RIVIERA PARK, SANTA BARBARA
Food, wine and music will all be featured at the Taste of the Town event this Sunday in Santa Barbara.  Hundreds will fill Riviera Park Gardens to sample food and wine from some of the area's best restaurants and wineries.  Our very own Alan Rose is the emcee. All proceeds benefit the arthritis foundation. 
Taste of the Town Information

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

Notable recalls of 2018
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Notable recalls of 2018

Celebrities who died too young
Jean-Luc via Wikimedia Commons

Celebrities who died too young

On this day: September 7
Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 7

America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins

Notable deaths of 2018
Mike Windle/Getty Images for SXSW

Notable deaths of 2018

Who could have authored anonymous NYT op-ed?
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Who could have authored anonymous NYT op-ed?

On this day: September 6
Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

On this day: September 6

Now and then: '60s and '70s rockers
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Now and then: '60s and '70s rockers

NFL's highest-paid players for 2018
Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

NFL's highest-paid players for 2018

10 foods you should never refrigerate
iStock / DrGrounds

10 foods you should never refrigerate

Stars who served time behind bars

Stars who served time behind bars

On this day: September 5
White House photo by Paul Morse

On this day: September 5

NFL and anthem: Knee-deep in protests
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

NFL and anthem: Knee-deep in protests

Singers who nearly lost their voice permanently
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Singers who nearly lost their voice permanently

11 foods that will age you

11 foods that will age you

Beyonce through the years

Beyonce through the years