Weekend Picks for September 8 and 9

Weekend Picks September 8th and 9th

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - SANTA BARBARA POLO & WINE FESTIVAL | SATURDAY 12 - 8 PM| SANTA BARBARA POLO & RACQUET CLUB

Polo, wine and music will all be in one place this Saturday at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club. The Santa Barbara Polo and Wine Festival kicks off the polo 8-goal series. Musical guest include ZZ Ward, Booker T. Jones and the California Honeydrops. Tickets start at $75.

http://sbpoloandwine.com/

SEA GLASS & OCEAN ARTS FESTIVAL | SATURDAY & SUNDAY |EARL WARREN SHOW GROUNDS

Collectors of sea glass and ocean lovers should head to Earl Warren Show Grounds this weekend. The Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival is the only one of its kind in southern California. It features handmade, ocean themed art and authentic sea glass jewelry created by dozens of talented artists from across the country.

https://www.santabarbaraseaglassandoceanartsfestival.com/buy-tickets-2017/

TASTE OF THE TOWN | SUNDAY 12 - 3 PM | RIVIERA PARK, SANTA BARBARA

Food, wine and music will all be featured at the Taste of the Town event this Sunday in Santa Barbara. Hundreds will fill Riviera Park Gardens to sample food and wine from some of the area's best restaurants and wineries. Our very own Alan Rose is the emcee. All proceeds benefit the arthritis foundation.

Taste of the Town Information