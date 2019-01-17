Voluntary evacuations ordered for parts of Ventura
VENTURA, Calif. - A voluntary evacuation order goes into place at 5:00 p.m. Jan. 16th for the Ondulando, Clearpoint, Hobson Heights, and Westside areas until further notice, according to the Ventura Police Department.
The areas under voluntary evacuation include:
North of Foothill Rd from Victoria Ave to Kimball Rd
East of Wall St from Poli St to Kellogg St
East of Cameron St from Kellogg St to Rocklite Rd
North of Poli St, west of Catalina St to Wall St
Police are also asking residents north of Foothill Road to be prepared for changing weather conditions.
To stay informed you can visit: https://www.vcemergency.com
