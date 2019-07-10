Vice President Mike Pence to visit Vandenberg AFB Wednesday to show support for Space Mission

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Central Coast is buzzing with presidential anticipation.

The eyes of the nation will be on Vandenberg Air Force Base Wednesday as Vice President Mike Pence plans to make an appearance in our own backyard during a trip to California.

The White House and Secret Service are taking the lead on logistics and security so details are limited but we know Pence will spend most of his time at the Combined Space Operations Center where he’ll give a speech and the purpose of his visit is to support the Space Mission.

Lompoc is no stranger to some high-profile visitors, but Wednesday’s itinerary comes with Secret Service in tow.

Vandenberg Air Force Base is honored to host Vice President Pence,” said 2nd Lt. Kaylee Schanda, Public Affairs Officer. “It’s an honor and it’s always good when you have higher ups showing their support for the military and for Vandenberg Air Force Base,” she adds.

Vice President Mike Pence confirming his Central Coast pit stop in a tweet, saying he’s “Excited to visit Vandenberg Air Force Base tomorrow to further the Administration’s efforts to establish the US Space Force and deliver remarks to the brave men and women serving in our United States Air Force!”

“He’ll be coming out and getting a few briefings and then he’ll also be sharing some of his thoughts and his support,” said 2nd Lt. Schanda.

City officials, families, and some VIP guests have been invited to be a part of a welcome wagon on base.

“Not something that happens every day,” said Sylvia Lizarde, General Manager, Hilton Garden Inn Lompoc.

Lizarde says she was very surprised to get an email from the Vice President’s staff.

“It’s very exciting. It was a complete shock but I’m grateful that I got the invitation,” said Lizarde.

The Hilton Garden Inn’s General Manager says anytime there’s an event at Vandenberg, business grows at the hotel.

“We built the hotel with Vandenberg in mind, to be able to meet all their needs,” said Lizarde.

When asked what she’s most looking forward to about Pence’s visit, Lizarde references the spotlight this shines on Lompoc.

“The attention that our community will get, we have such an amazing Air Force base here and the job that they do is just incredible,” said Lizards.

Air Force officials are hoping to highlight the work our Airmen are doing on base for the Western Range and space operations.

“We’re really excited to have him here and looking forward to sharing some of the things that Team V is doing to make sure that our base is operating as efficiently and innovatively as possible,” said Schanda.

Pence will start the day in Lemoore, CA and after traveling to Lompoc he’ll end his day in San Diego.

Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne confirms that she’s been invited to partake in Wednesday's festivities.

“I’m excited to hear more about the Administration’s plans to expand US Space Command at Vandenberg. The economic benefit is significant and we look forward to working with the base to support the additional personnel and mission,” said Osborne.

The Vice President is expected to land at Vandenberg at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday on Air Force Two. and his speech at the CSpOC is slated to start at 5:35 p.m.