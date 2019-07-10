News

Vice President Mike Pence to visit Vandenberg AFB Wednesday to show support for Space Mission

By:

Posted: Jul 09, 2019 11:59 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 03:42 AM PDT

Vice President Mike Pence to visit Vandenberg AFB Wednesday to show support for Space Mission

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Central Coast is buzzing with presidential anticipation. 

The eyes of the nation will be on Vandenberg Air Force Base Wednesday as Vice President Mike Pence plans to make an appearance in our own backyard during a trip to California. 

The White House and Secret Service are taking the lead on logistics and security so details are limited but we know Pence will spend most of his time at the Combined Space Operations Center where he’ll give a speech and the purpose of his visit is to support the Space Mission. 

Lompoc is no stranger to some high-profile visitors, but Wednesday’s itinerary comes with Secret Service in tow.

Vandenberg Air Force Base is honored to host Vice President Pence,” said 2nd Lt. Kaylee Schanda, Public Affairs Officer. “It’s an honor and it’s always good when you have higher ups showing their support for the military and for Vandenberg Air Force Base,” she adds. 

Vice President Mike Pence confirming his Central Coast pit stop in a tweet, saying he’s “Excited to visit Vandenberg Air Force Base tomorrow to further the Administration’s efforts to establish the US Space Force and deliver remarks to the brave men and women serving in our United States Air Force!”

“He’ll be coming out and getting a few briefings and then he’ll also be sharing some of his thoughts and his support,” said 2nd Lt. Schanda. 

City officials, families, and some VIP guests have been invited to be a part of a welcome wagon on base.

“Not something that happens every day,” said Sylvia Lizarde, General Manager, Hilton Garden Inn Lompoc. 

Lizarde says she was very surprised to get an email from the Vice President’s staff.

“It’s very exciting. It was a complete shock but I’m grateful that I got the invitation,” said Lizarde. 

The Hilton Garden Inn’s General Manager says anytime there’s an event at Vandenberg, business grows at the hotel.

“We built the hotel with Vandenberg in mind, to be able to meet all their needs,” said Lizarde. 

When asked what she’s most looking forward to about Pence’s visit, Lizarde references the spotlight this shines on Lompoc.

“The attention that our community will get, we have such an amazing Air Force base here and the job that they do is just incredible,” said Lizards. 

Air Force officials are hoping to highlight the work our Airmen are doing on base for the Western Range and space operations.

“We’re really excited to have him here and looking forward to sharing some of the things that Team V is doing to make sure that our base is operating as efficiently and innovatively as possible,” said Schanda. 

Pence will start the day in Lemoore, CA and after traveling to Lompoc he’ll end his day in San Diego. 

Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne confirms that she’s been invited to partake in Wednesday's festivities. 

“I’m excited to hear more about the Administration’s plans to expand US Space Command at Vandenberg. The economic benefit is significant and we look forward to working with the base to support the additional personnel and mission,” said Osborne. 

The Vice President is expected to land at Vandenberg at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday on Air Force Two. and his speech at the CSpOC is slated to start at 5:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate
FreeImages.com/tim & annette

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate

On this day: July 10
Linh Pham/Getty Images

On this day: July 10

14 Hollywood stars who started acting on telenovelas
Morgan Lieberman/Getty Images

14 Hollywood stars who started acting on telenovelas

Household items you're paying too much for
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

Household items you're paying too much for

On this day: July 9
Steve Evans via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 9

Tom Hanks' top 10 leading ladies
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Tom Hanks' top 10 leading ladies

Shocking places people use their phones
iStock/kzenon

Shocking places people use their phones

On this day: July 8
Allsport/Getty Images

On this day: July 8

Top 10 dance films of all time
Buena Vista Pictures

Top 10 dance films of all time

Runners face off with bulls in Pamplona
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

Runners face off with bulls in Pamplona

On this day: July 7
G. Morty Ortega/Getty Images

On this day: July 7

On this day: July 6
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: July 6

15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

On this day: July 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: July 5

Top 10 women's soccer players of all time
Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Top 10 women's soccer players of all time

Quake hits Southern California on July Fourth
Karaleigh Roe via CNN

Quake hits Southern California on July Fourth

United States of celebrities
iStock/Frankljunior

United States of celebrities