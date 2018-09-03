SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Ventura women missing after head-on boating collision on Colorado River

Total of 16 people thrown from boats in crash

By:

Posted: Sep 03, 2018 12:20 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2018 10:32 AM PDT

Local women missing in boating accident near Lake Havasu on Saturday night

VENTURA, Calif. - At least two young Ventura women are among the four missing in a head-on boating accident near Lake Havasu at the California-Arizona border.

Mohave Sheriff Doug Schuster said a Sleekcraft carrying six people and a Hallet carrying 10 people collided near Moabi Regional Park at about 8 p.m. Saturday. The boats sank.

It appears the 16 people thrown from the boats were not wearing life jackets even though they are recommended but not required. 

The search will resume Monday morning for three women and one man. Authorities are treating it like a drowning.

A dozen people were rescued and at least two were badly injured.

Friends of the missing said relatives traveled to the area as soon as they heard about the accident.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

Celebrities with September birthdays
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Chrysalis Butterfly Ball

Celebrities with September birthdays

On this day: September 3
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 3

Labor Day by the numbers
iStock/monkeybusinessimages

Labor Day by the numbers

On this day: September 2
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

On this day: September 2

On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain

Wildfires burn in California
Terray Sylvester/Getty Images

Wildfires burn in California

Notable recalls of 2018
iStock/SeanPavonePhoto﻿

Notable recalls of 2018

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

America's 20 most beard-friendly cities
Johannes Simon/Getty Images

America's 20 most beard-friendly cities

On this day: August 31

On this day: August 31

Celebrity beards
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Celebrity beards

2018 IFA consumer electronics fair
2018 Getty Images

2018 IFA consumer electronics fair

11 things you do that your dog hates
FreeImages.com/Matthew Green

11 things you do that your dog hates

On this day: August 30

On this day: August 30

Ivy League celebrities

Ivy League celebrities

Wisconsin battles heavy rains, flooding
Serendipity Golf Course via WKBT-TV

Wisconsin battles heavy rains, flooding