Ventura women missing after head-on boating collision on Colorado River

Local women missing in boating accident near Lake Havasu on Saturday night

VENTURA, Calif. - At least two young Ventura women are among the four missing in a head-on boating accident near Lake Havasu at the California-Arizona border.

Mohave Sheriff Doug Schuster said a Sleekcraft carrying six people and a Hallet carrying 10 people collided near Moabi Regional Park at about 8 p.m. Saturday. The boats sank.

It appears the 16 people thrown from the boats were not wearing life jackets even though they are recommended but not required.

The search will resume Monday morning for three women and one man. Authorities are treating it like a drowning.

A dozen people were rescued and at least two were badly injured.

Friends of the missing said relatives traveled to the area as soon as they heard about the accident.