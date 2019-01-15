Ventura Unified Schools evacuated ahead of storms
Evacuation includes Ventura High School
VENTURA, Calif. - The Ventura Unified School District is evacuating several schools due to the treat of mud or debris flows in the Thomas Fire burn areas. A list of Ventura Unified Schools is listed below. Some private schools are also listed.
MANDATORY EVACUATION:
- Ventura High School
- DeAnza Academy of Technology & Arts
- Cabrillo Middle School
- Loma Vista Elementary
- Lincoln Elementary
VOLUNTARY EVACUATION
- Poinsettia Elementary School
- Holy Cross School
- Ventura Missionary School
Ventura Police and Ventura County emergency officials are working with each individual school to notify parents and students.