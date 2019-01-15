Ventura Unified Schools evacuated ahead of storms

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Ventura School evacuating due to threat of mud and debris flows.

VENTURA, Calif. - The Ventura Unified School District is evacuating several schools due to the treat of mud or debris flows in the Thomas Fire burn areas. A list of Ventura Unified Schools is listed below. Some private schools are also listed.

MANDATORY EVACUATION:

Ventura High School

DeAnza Academy of Technology & Arts

Cabrillo Middle School

Loma Vista Elementary

Lincoln Elementary

VOLUNTARY EVACUATION

Poinsettia Elementary School

Holy Cross School

Ventura Missionary School

Ventura Police and Ventura County emergency officials are working with each individual school to notify parents and students.