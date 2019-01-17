Ventura River swelling, causing flooding in Ventura & Ojai

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The Ventura River has reached minor flood stage and is expected to continue at this level for seveal hours. (Photo: James Bryan Davis)

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The Ventura River has reached minor flood stage and is expected to continue at this level for seveal hours. (Photo: James Bryan Davis)

VENTURA, Calif. - Flooding is being reported throughout Ventura County after Thursday mornings significant storm.

The National Weather Service says six to seven inches of rain in the Mountains of eastern Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County is making it's way downhill and rapidly increasing levels at the banks of the Ventura River and Matilija Creek.

The Ventura River at Foster Park has reached minor flood stage and is expected to continue at this level for seveal hours, according to the National Weather Service out of Oxnard. A flood warning has been issued for the Ventura River at Foster park unitl 2 p.m. Thursday.

Minor flooding is also impacting Ventura Beach RV Resort off of Main Street and near Highway 101.

It is advised that people do not drive cars through flooded areas.

