Ventura radiator business goes up in flames

Fire melted a car inside of a Ventura radiator business, Thursday morning.

VENTURA, Calif. - A two-alarm fire damaged a Ventura radiator business Thursday morning.

The flames were reported just before 2:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of East Thompson Road. Ventura Radiator and Auto Air Conditioning was badly damaged in the fire. The fire consumed a large portion the building garage which caused the roof to collapse and the exterior walls to fail, according to fire officials.

The estimated damage to the structure was approximately $500,000 and personal losses were estimated to be at $100,000. The final cause of the fire remains under investigation.