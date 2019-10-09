Ventura Police search for an armed man who got away with cash from a 7-Eleven

Copyright © 2016 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. (Photo: MGN)

VENTURA, Calif. - The Ventura Police are searching for a man that reportedly robbed a 7-Eleven store at gunpoint.

It happened Wednesday morning at 4:56 a.m., at the store on Bristol road in the Montalvo neighborhood.

Investigators say a Hispanic man wearing dark clothing entered the store, went up to the clerk at the register, and demanded money while brandishing a small handgun.

The clerk gave the man an undisclosed amount of money and then took off. It's unclear if he left on foot, or by another mode of transportation.

Officers searched the surrounding area, but were unable to find the man.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Ventura Police Department, (805) 339-4416.