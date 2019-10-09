Woodland Hills man identified as pilot killed in crash near Camarillo Airport

A small plane crashed near the Camarillo Airport Tuesday evening. (Ventura County Fire Department)

CAMARILLO, Calif. - Authorities have released the identity of a man killed in a small plane crash just outside of the Camarillo Airport Tuesday afternoon.

John Lewis, 82, of Woodland Hills died Tuesday in the crash. He was the only occupant aboard the plane.

Ventura County Medical Examiner's office said Lewis' died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.

Lewis' plane crashed around 12:30 p.m. Roads were closed in the immediate vicinity of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.