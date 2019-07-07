Ventura County

Warning posted about 65 gallons sewage spill at Solimar Beach north of Ventura

Solimar Beach warning about sewage spill

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - The Ventura County Environmental Health Division announced on Friday that 65 gallons of sewage was released at Solimar Beach.

The sewage was discharged into the ocean starting just before 11 a.m., according to the Ventura Regional Sanitation District (VRSD). 

The VRSD said the discharge was a result of a failing wastewater collection system. 

The discharge stopped at around 11:20 a.m.

The Division posted signs warning beach goers of the spillage. The signs were posted at 3044 Solimar Beach Road and at approximately 100 yards to each discharge location. 

Signs are set to stay in place until Monday or until sample results meet ocean water quality standards. 

The public is advised to avoid contact with water in the areas with posted signs. 

Shellfish or from this area may have been contaminated and the division is advising that they are not eaten.

