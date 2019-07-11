Ventura County

Ventura woman asking for public's help to find paralyzed dog

Owner suspects wheelchair-bound pup stolen

VENTURA, Calif. - A Ventura woman is desperately asking for the public's help in finding her paralyzed dog.

“I am just begging, begging for her to be brought back.”

Jessica Black is hoping this cry for help will bring her dog Gaga back. The 10-year-old pug has been missing since Monday.

Gaga is paralyzed in her back legs and uses a wheelchair. Black left her two pug dogs outside around 11 a.m. and when she returned home around 1 p.m., Gaga was gone.

“She is not very mobile,” said Black. “She would not be able to get out of the gate if it was wide open and she wanted to. And my male pug was still there.”

No gates or doors were left open in the yard, which makes Jessica believe someone took her.

“I am convinced that is the only explanation,” said Black. “That someone had to pick her up and take her. If she would've gotten out there would've been evidence of her getting out.”

Now a desperate search is underway to find the missing pug, who was last seen near Ventura Ave.

Gaga has been without pain and joint medication or the last three days.

“Me and my two daughters are completely devastated,” said Black. “The girls cry every night, I cry every night when they cry. It is really sad. My male pug just walks around the house looking for her. She needs us and we need her.”

Gaga is without her wheelchair. People looking for the dog should keep an eye out for anyone carrying a dog or pushing her in a stroller.

If you have any information about Gaga, you should send Jessica an email.

