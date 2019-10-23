Ventura County

Ventura Village Carousel starting petition to stay open

By:

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 06:38 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 06:38 PM PDT

VENTURA, Calif. - A petition is in the works to keep a very iconic and popular arcade open in Ventura.

If you have been to the Ventura Harbor, chances are you have made your way inside the Ventura Village Carousel.

This arcade has been around since the 80's providing families with video games, a snack bar with homemade fudge and an authentic 1970's carousel.

"We have been doing that for 18 years, and we like what we do and we want to stay here," said Tristan Thames, who is the owner of Ventura Village Carousel.

Thames says his family business could be in jeopardy.

"The last five years we have been month to month on a lease," said Thames.

"We basically have no security stating that we will be able to stay here at any given time."

Thames says the Ventura Port District hasn't given him a reason on why they will not extend the lease, but contractors have told him they plan to divide the space into multiple business.

"I have asked numerous times, and I have purposed my business numerous times to the Port District requesting basically time to sit down and talk about a potential long term lease, and they have pretty much said, ‘Thank you for your interest but we are going to keep you month to month," said Thames.

While Thames is fighting to keep the tradition alive, the uncertainty of whether is will stay open has also hurt his business.
"What this directly means for me is that I can't grow my business," said Thames. "I have had plans for the past 5 years for upgrades, new games, changing my snack bar, and changing the way we do things, and I can't implement any of that because if I do not know if I am going to be here."

In one last effort to keep the place he grew up in alive, Thames started a petition.

He's hoping this will change the Port District's mind.

"I think we are a huge part of what this harbor is," said Thames. "We are the only thing fun for kids to do here  other than get ice cream and rent boats."

You can view the petition here


 


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

On this day: October 23
IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 23

World's 10 most expensive cities
David McNew/Getty Images

World's 10 most expensive cities

Prince: Remembering a music icon
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Prince: Remembering a music icon

Lonely Planet's top 10 cities to visit in 2020
VisionPic/Pexels

Lonely Planet's top 10 cities to visit in 2020

Tornado hits Dallas area
Getty Images

Tornado hits Dallas area

World's best roller coasters
FreeImages.com/stef ~

World's best roller coasters

Celebrity godparents
Mark Davis/Getty Images

Celebrity godparents

On this day: October 22
Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

On this day: October 22

World's 10 tallest buildings
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

World's 10 tallest buildings

States with the lowest vaccination rates
iStock/Yarinca

States with the lowest vaccination rates

On this day: October 21
Scott Clarkson via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 21

25 surprising celebrity facts
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for AFI

25 surprising celebrity facts

On this day: October 20
Brad Barket/Getty Images

On this day: October 20

On this day: October 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 19

States with best and worst school systems
iStock / Liliboas

States with best and worst school systems

Celebrities' hidden talents
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Celebrities' hidden talents

On this day: October 18
iFaqeer via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 18