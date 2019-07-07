Ventura police arrest man suspected of vandalism inside Serra Cross Park

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura police arrest a man suspected of vandalism Sunday morning.

The Ventura Police Department Command Center received a report at around 8:15 a.m. of a person tagging near the Cross at 699 Brakey Road inside Serra Cross Park.

Officers found the suspect and detained him. He was accompanied by a female.

Witnesses saw the suspect Moises Melendez, 24, of Riverside using a can of spray paint to tag graffiti on different places inside the park.

The graffiti caused more than $400 in damages and appeared to be gang-related, according to authorities.

Melendez was arrested and could face charges of felony vandalism and gang enhancement.

The female he was with was not arrested and was released at the scene of the incident.

Police encourage the public to report any graffiti damage by calling the City of Ventura's Graffiti Removal Hotline at 805-654-7805.