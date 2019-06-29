Ventura County

Ventura police arrest man causing disturbance at local hotel

Suspect assaults officers

By:

Posted: Jun 29, 2019 11:12 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 11:14 AM PDT

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura police arrested a man who caused a disturbance at a hotel and assaulted peace officers in Ventura Friday night.

Officers responded to the Travelers Beach Inn located at 929 E. Thompson Blvd. after receiving reports of a man disturbing guests. 

Andrew Hodges, 43, was not a registered guest of the hotel but was causing a disturbance. 

Officers tried to make contact with Hodges but he was unresponsive and walked away. 

Police were able to stop Hodges on the second floor of the hotel. Hodges continued to ignore the officers' requests to sit down. 

A fight broke out between Hodges and the officers which made officers request back up. 

Police arrested Hodges and took him into custody after back up arrived.

Hodges was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

He may face felony charges of resisting a peace officer, attempting to remove an officers weapon and vandalism. 

Hodges also has a prior record of a 2019 conviction for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and resisting a peace officer. 

He was also convicted for resisting a peace officer in 2016 and 2017.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

So those celebs are Canadian, eh?
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

So those celebs are Canadian, eh?

16 tips to stay safe, cool in heat
Rick Shine/CNN

16 tips to stay safe, cool in heat

On this day: July 1
kris krug via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 1

On this day: June 30
Arizona State Forestry Division via Getty Images

On this day: June 30

On this day: June 29
Mario Tama/Getty Images

On this day: June 29

On this day: June 28
Mehmet Ali Poyraz/Getty Images

On this day: June 28

15 things your feet say about your health
iStock/LisaIson

15 things your feet say about your health

Top 20 funniest female 'SNL' alumnae
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Top 20 funniest female 'SNL' alumnae

World's most expensive cities for expats in 2019
Pexels

World's most expensive cities for expats in 2019

15 American manners that are rude abroad
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

15 American manners that are rude abroad

On this day: June 26
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: June 26

Top 25 'Parks and Recreation' characters
JB Lacroix/Getty Images

Top 25 'Parks and Recreation' characters

On this day: June 25
Tim Whitby/Getty Images

On this day: June 25

Top 10 British and Irish comedians
Steve Finn/Getty Images

Top 10 British and Irish comedians

Global Beatles Day trivia
I, Corwin via Wikimedia Commons

Global Beatles Day trivia

On this day: June 24
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: June 24

All in the family: Celebrity siblings
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

All in the family: Celebrity siblings